'Anora,' 'The Brutalist' and 'Conclave' among frontrunners for Best Picture at 2025 Oscars

NEW YORK -- In just one week, Hollywood's biggest night will celebrate a year of groundbreaking cinema, including the award for Best Picture.

From indie sensations to papal dramas, the path to Oscars gold for Best Picture has never been more exciting.

They're being called the "Big Six" among ten films vying for the Oscars' top prize. That list includes a story of an unlikely romance, a legendary musician's untold journey, an architect's American Dream, a "Wicked" backstory, a cartel musical and a tale of power, faith and secrets.

But this year's Best Picture race is anything but predictable.

"It's wide open. Some people thought it was 'The Brutalist.' Some people thought it might be 'Conclave.' I'm a big fan of 'Dune: Part Two,' said Erik Davis about people's predictions. "If there is a picture that is sort of slightly becoming a frontrunner, I look at 'Anora' as that film. It's very unconventional, you're laughing and you're crying at the end."

After taking home some major guild awards, and Lead Actress for Mikey Madison at the BAFTAs, the $6 million Cinderella story of "Anora" is now a frontrunner.

"It's all going by so quickly, and I just, yeah, really want to savor it," Madison said. "Being able to play such an incredible, vulnerable, strong character like Anora, to me, that's the reward."

The dramedy, as well as some controversy, dethroned the musical "Emilia Perez," which started on top with 13 nominations, the most of any film this year.

Meanwhile, we can't count out "The Brutalist," which stars Adrien Brody as an architect who discovered the brutal side of capitalism. This film has been an early favorite among critics.

"'The Brutalist' feels like such a monumental cinematic achievement that I see a world where 'The Brutalist' wins Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor in something of a mini sweep," Dave Karger said.

Then there's also "Conclave," the papal thriller which pulls back the curtain on the selection of a new pope. The picture just took home the BAFTA award for Best Film.

"To be able to act with someone like John, that's the reward. That is like the icing on the cake," said Ralph Fiennes about his co-star John Lithgow.

Lithgow echoed a similar sentiment about working on the film.

"It's just a wonderful feeling, because it's something that we all share together," Lithgow said.

With ten films but only one statue, this year's Best Picture race has Hollywood holding its breath.

