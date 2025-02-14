Giddy up! Join ABC13 at the 2025 Downtown Houston Rodeo Parade

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A celebration of Western heritage and community pride is about to take over downtown Houston as the city gathers for its annual Rodeo Parade.
Before the parade on March 1, runners, walkers and athletes in wheelchairs will take off in the 2025 Houston Rodeo Run 5K/10K between 9:10-9:45 a.m.
Then, dozens of decorative floats, marching bands, wagons, trail riders and horses will step off for the parade on Walker St. at 10 a.m.
If you want to join ABC13 for this year's parade, you'll want to arrive early for the best views and to avoid road closures downtown, which you can see below.
2025 Downtown Houston Rodeo Parade Route
The Downtown Houston Rodeo Parade is a tradition dating back to 1938, officially launching rodeo season in the nation's fourth largest city. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is the largest livestock exhibition and rodeo in the world.
ABC13 began televising the Rodeo Parade in 1959, using three cameras to broadcast the sights and sounds of the celebration to viewers across southeast Texas.
We've been broadcasting and livestreaming the parade every year since, solidifying the long-term relationship between ABC13 and RodeoHouston.
Rodeo Parade Street Closures - 3 A.M.
