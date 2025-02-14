Giddy up! Join ABC13 at the 2025 Downtown Houston Rodeo Parade

The annual Rodeo Houston Parade has kicked off Houston's favorite time of year. ABC13 partnered with the organization for the grand event.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A celebration of Western heritage and community pride is about to take over downtown Houston as the city gathers for its annual Rodeo Parade.

Watch LIVE on ABC13 | SATURDAY, MARCH 1 at 10 A.M.

Before the parade on March 1, runners, walkers and athletes in wheelchairs will take off in the 2025 Houston Rodeo Run 5K/10K between 9:10-9:45 a.m.

Then, dozens of decorative floats, marching bands, wagons, trail riders and horses will step off for the parade on Walker St. at 10 a.m.

If you want to join ABC13 for this year's parade, you'll want to arrive early for the best views and to avoid road closures downtown, which you can see below.

2025 Downtown Houston Rodeo Parade Route



Begins at Walker St.at Bagby

Right on Travis St.

Right on Bell St.

Right on Louisiana St.

Left on Lamar St., ending at Bagby

The Downtown Houston Rodeo Parade is a tradition dating back to 1938, officially launching rodeo season in the nation's fourth largest city. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is the largest livestock exhibition and rodeo in the world.

ABC13 began televising the Rodeo Parade in 1959, using three cameras to broadcast the sights and sounds of the celebration to viewers across southeast Texas.

WATCH: ABC13's first Rodeo Parade Broadcast

In this news clip from 2014, ABC13 marked the Downtown Rodeo Parade's 55th year by looking back at the first televised Rodeo Parade in 1959.

We've been broadcasting and livestreaming the parade every year since, solidifying the long-term relationship between ABC13 and RodeoHouston.

WATCH: Scenes from the 1966 Rodeo Parade in Houston

1966 Rodeo Parade

Rodeo Parade Street Closures - 3 A.M.



Two lanes inbound Memorial Drive, between South Picnic Lane and Shepherd Drive

Full closure of inbound Memorial Drive, between Shepherd Drive and Bagby St.

North curb lane of Polk St., between W Dallas St. and Smith St.

South curb lane of Clay St., between W Dallas St. and Smith St.

East and west curb lanes of Robin/Shaw St., between Clay St. & Ruthven St.

East and west curb lanes of Howe St., between Andrews St. and Pease St.

East curb lane of Gulf Fwy. feeder road, between W Dallas St. and Andrews St.

North and south curb lanes of Andrews St., between Gulf Fwy. feeder road and Smith St.

North and south curb lanes of Ruthven St., between Robin/Shaw St. and Smith St.

