Political strategists offer take on VP Kamala Harris vs. former President Trump debate

The presidential candidates met for the first time. After the debate, ABC13's political strategists offer their take on the debate.

The presidential candidates met for the first time. After the debate, ABC13's political strategists offer their take on the debate.

The presidential candidates met for the first time. After the debate, ABC13's political strategists offer their take on the debate.

The presidential candidates met for the first time. After the debate, ABC13's political strategists offer their take on the debate.

Democratic political strategist Odus Evbagharu and Republican political strategist Court Koenning sat down with ABC13's Tom Abrahams to discuss the big moments and key takeaways from the ABC News Presidential Debate on Sept. 10.

Koenning and Evbagharu are regular guests on ABC13's political program This Week in Texas.

For more on the debate and the other major stories of the week, watch This Week in Texas, wherever you stream ABC13.

All previous episodes are also available on ABC13's website.

SEE ALSO:

Harris and Trump shake hands on debate stage

ABC News presidential debate fact check: A look at the claims made by Donald Trump and Kamala Harris

Trump vs Harris Presidential Debate Live Updates: Harris says Putin would 'eat you for lunch'

For updates on this story, follow Tom Abrahams on Facebook, X and Instagram.