19-year-old charged with murder in death of man found shot after crash on Southwest Fwy., HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 19-year-old has been arrested in the shooting death of a man along the Southwest Freeway six months ago, according to police.

Erik Humberto Gomez Gante was arrested Thursday and has been charged with murder in Miguel Rodriguez's killing.

According to the Houston Police Department, on Sept. 7, 2024, at about 10:50 a.m., officers responded to a crash in the 9500 block of the Southwest Freeway.

An investigation found that Rodriguez had been shot when his red Ford F-150 pickup truck left the roadway and hit a power line. Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further investigation identified Gane as the suspect, but police did not provide additional information on his alleged role. He was booked into the Harris County Jail.

