Grand Parkway southbound lanes shut down after major vehicle crash, authorities say

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- A major vehicle crash on the Grand Parkway has shut down southbound lanes, according to the Harris County Constable Precinct 4.

The crash occurred Saturday afternoon in the 18800 block of the Grand Parkway between Cypress Rosehill Road and Mueschke Road.

Constable deputies are working with the Harris County Sheriff's Office at the scene.

Authorities have not revealed the conditions of people involved in the crash or what caused it.

