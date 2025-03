1 killed, 1 in critical condition after shooting at southwest Houston gas station, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting in southwest Houston on Friday evening, according to police.

Police say the shooting happened at a gas station on 9900 Harwin.

Details are limited to what led up to the shooting. There is no word yet on a suspect or motive.