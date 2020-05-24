1 injured in shooting at Post Oak Hotel

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A shooting was reported Sunday morning at an Uptown luxury hotel.

It happened at the Post Oak Hotel some time before 5:30 a.m.

One victim was found, according to Houston Police but it wasn't yet known what exactly happened.

The victim was taken to Memorial Hermann Greater Heights. Their condition wasn't known.

One person was taken into custody at the hotel by officers. A large number of shell casings was found in the entry way of the hotel, according to HPD.

The 250-room hotel, known for its upscale luxury offerings, was built by Houston billionaire Tilman Fertita and opened in 2018.
