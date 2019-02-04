HPD Commanders & PIO en route to a scene at Hwy 288 & Reed Road. Preliminary info is a suicidal individual, believed to be armed, was injured when officers responded to the scene. The individual’s condition is not immediately known. No other details at this time. — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 5, 2019

Houston police say a suicidal man was injured when officers responded to the top of Highway 288 and Reed Road on the southwest side.Investigators believe the man was contemplating jumping off the highway, and that he may have been armed.The nature of his injuries and his condition were not immediately known.