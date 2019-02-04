Suicidal man injured when Houston police respond on Highway 288: police

EMBED </>More Videos

A reportedly armed and suicidal man has been injured on Highway 288, Houston police say.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police say a suicidal man was injured when officers responded to the top of Highway 288 and Reed Road on the southwest side.

Investigators believe the man was contemplating jumping off the highway, and that he may have been armed.

The nature of his injuries and his condition were not immediately known.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
houston police departmentman injuredsuicidetraffic delaytrafficHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
5 measles cases in Harris, Montgomery, Galveston counties
Girls in sex abuse case were the 'aggressor': judge
Dense sea fog blowing in again on Tuesday
Kobe Bryant says Rockets can't win title with current style
DASHCAM VIDEO: Plane bursts into flames midair before crash
N. Texas man sentenced after impregnating 11-year-old girl
Tony Buzbee confronts burglar at his River Oaks mansion
Truck crash on 610 E. Loop could cause hours of delays
Show More
Sexual assault suspects leave victim in grassy field: police
Woman pistol-whipped during purse snatching in SW Houston
Voter roll purge could affect thousands in Houston: mayor
Robbery suspect locks self inside Gallery Furniture restroom
Child suspect killed during attempted robbery in SE Houston
More News