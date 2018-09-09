THREAT

Deputies investigating possible threat made at an H-E-B in The Woodlands

Deputies investigating possible threat made at an H-E-B in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) --
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible threat made at an H-E-B in The Woodlands.

According to authorities, the incident happened in the 9500 block of Six Pines Drive.

Deputies say they were told a man made a statement "this place is going to blow up soon" to a cashier while he was checking out.

Authorities say the man then took his child out of the store after checking out and left. As of now, the suspect is still unidentified.

Multiple units are on scene and the incident is being investigated as a serious threat.
