HCSO investigating after man shot at 3 robbery suspect in west Harris Co.

One would-be robber was shot in west Harris County, after deputies said they responded to a weapons disturbance.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
One male has been shot after the Harris County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a weapons disturbance in west Harris County.

The incident was reported in the 3099 block of North Fry Road.

Deputies say around 2:30 p.m. a male shot at three possible robbery suspects.

One male was transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds, his condition is unknown.


We have a crew en route to the scene.
