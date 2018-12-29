@HCSOTexas deputies responded to a weapons disturbance at 3099 Fry Road. Preliminary information indicates that a male shot at three possible robbery suspects. One male transported to hospital with gunshot wounds, unknown condition. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/9DaeI17bLI — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 29, 2018

One male has been shot after the Harris County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a weapons disturbance in west Harris County.The incident was reported in the 3099 block of North Fry Road.Deputies say around 2:30 p.m. a male shot at three possible robbery suspects.One male was transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds, his condition is unknown.We have a crew en route to the scene.