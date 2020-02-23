Possible officer-involved triple-shooting in Missouri City neighborhood

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Missouri City police responded to reports of a triple-shooting inside a home in the 1110 block of Mesa Verde drive.Neighbors near the home said they heard what clearly sounded like gunfire.The woman who owns the home at the center of the investigation reportedly messaged her sister, asking her to call police.She did, however, when she arrived she could not enter the home due to police presence.Police have not confirmed what occurred, but are still on the scene.