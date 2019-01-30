Possible drunk driver's vehicle hit by train in the Heights

Police say a woman may have been drunk when her car was hit by a train.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The woman drove across the train tracks on Heights Boulevard off Washington Avenue around midnight Wednesday.

Police say she may have been going the wrong direction, got trapped by the arm and tried to reverse. The train hit the back of her car and spun it around.

She got out and ran to a nearby parking garage at an apartment complex. Police found her with minor injuries. Police are investigating her for DWI.
