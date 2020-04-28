4-year-old boy dies after being found face down in bathtub in NW Harris County

Emergency crews responded around 1:45 a.m. to a home in the 25000 block of Fountain Bleau near Boudreaux Estates.
CPR was started on the child, who was rushed to Tomball Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Investigators say it's not clear who found him or called 911.
Homicide investigators are at a home in the 25900 block of Fountaine Bleau dr. A 4 year old boy was found face down in a bath tub. The toddler was rushed to Tomball Regional Hospital. He was pronounced deceased a short while later #HouNews— HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) April 28, 2020
This was the second drowning of a child within the last 12 hours in the county.
In a separate incident on Monday, deputies in northeast Harris County responded to a deadly drowning incident involving a child.
According to officials in that case, a boy, who was also 4 years old, wandered away from the apartment area and ended up near the pool.
