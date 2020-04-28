4-year-old boy dies after being found face down in bathtub in NW Harris County

A 4-year-old boy has died after being found face down in a bathtub in northwest Harris County.

Emergency crews responded around 1:45 a.m. to a home in the 25000 block of Fountain Bleau near Boudreaux Estates.

CPR was started on the child, who was rushed to Tomball Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigators say it's not clear who found him or called 911.



This was the second drowning of a child within the last 12 hours in the county.

In a separate incident on Monday, deputies in northeast Harris County responded to a deadly drowning incident involving a child.

According to officials in that case, a boy, who was also 4 years old, wandered away from the apartment area and ended up near the pool.

