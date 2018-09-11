Possible booby traps at Tomball home where man found shot

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities are facing the possibility of booby traps at a home in Tomball where a man was found with a gunshot wound Tuesday afternoon.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said deputies received reports of a shooting at 1:38 p.m. in the 26100 block of La Fouche Drive in the northwest part of the county.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a deputy found a man in his 70s with a superficial gunshot to the right side of his body. The wounded man told the deputy "there's danger in the home."



The deputy went inside but was met with what the sheriff described as some kind of discharge. The deputy got out of the house and called for backup. The deputy was not seriously hurt.

The sheriff said they are trying to determine if the discharge came from a person opening fire or a booby trap.

The apparent victim, who is believed to be a resident of the home, was taken to the hospital.

The sheriff's office's SWAT unit was called to the home where a perimeter has been set up. Eyewitness News cameras fixed on the scene were able to capture an explosion noise heard from the home. It is not known, though, what went off.

Meanwhile, Tomball ISD placed schools near the neighborhood on "lockout." The designation puts transportation on hold.

The school district, though, said it was notified that the situation is contained.

According to the school district, students who ride the No. 25 and No. 87 bus to Boudreaux Estates, where the law enforcement activity is taking place, are being re-routed to Tomball Memorial High School.

Officials are also informing parents can pick up their children. Proper identification is required, and students will only be released to parents or individuals on their emergency contact list.
