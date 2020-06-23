'Pose' stars join ABC13 town hall on transgender violence

Dominique Jackson, Elektra on FX Network's "Pose"

Angelica Ross, Candy on FX Network's "Pose"

Hailie Sahar, Lulu on FX Network's "Pose"

Elia Chino, founder/executive director of FLAS (Fundacion Latinoamericana De Accion Social)

Rev. Troy Treash, senior pastor, Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church

Assistant Chief Sheryl Victorian, Houston Police Department

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13, Houston's most-watched television station, presented a one-hour virtual town hall, highlighting the epidemic of fatal violence against Black transgender women and transgender women of color.Eyewitness News anchor Chauncy Glover explored the sobering statistics behind these deaths, most of whom were Black transgender women, and how community activists and law enforcement are working to dismantle this culture of violence.In 2019, Texas led the nation in murders of transgender women of color.The Human Rights Campaign says at least 16 transgender or gender non-conforming people have been fatally shot or killed by other violent means this year.