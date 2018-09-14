Popular fast food chain move into BBVA Compass Stadium for 2018 season

Stadium concessions have come a long way, Houston sports fans can now Eat Mor Chikin at BBVA Compass Stadium, the popular fast-food chain Chick-fil-A has been added to the stadium concessions offerings.
This is the first time the popular fast food chain will be available inside the Stadium.
Starting this Saturday at Houston Dynamo match against Portland Timbers, Chick-fil-A portable stand will offer their popular chicken sandwiches and spicy chicken sandwiches, along with waffle chips and chocolate chunk cookies.
The portable stand will be located outside section 137.
Chick-fil-A will be available at all stadium events, including Texas Southern University football games and international soccer matches.
Kickoff for Saturday's Dynamo-Timbers match is set for 7:30 p.m. CDT, with tickets starting at just $24. Fans may purchase tickets online at HoustonDynamo.com, by phone at 713-276-GOAL (713-276-4625) and at the stadium box office.
Essence Limbrick
