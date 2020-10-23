Health & Fitness

Pope Francis reportedly met at Vatican with bishop who's infected with COVID-19

CANBERRA, Australia -- Pope Francis has been warned of potential exposure to COVID-19 after a Vatican diplomat was infected, Australian media reported on Friday.

Archbishop Adolfo Tito Yllana, the Holy See's ambassador to Australia, had a face-to-face meeting with Francis at the Vatican on Oct. 6, less than two weeks before testing positive to COVID-19 in Australia, Nine News reported.

Australian authorities say a diplomat who flew into Sydney on Oct. 9 had tested positive to the coronavirus. They won't reveal the diplomat's identity.

The diplomat tested positive 10 days after he started quarantining at home in the national capital Canberra, the Australian Capital Territory Health Department said in a statement.

The department said the risk of infection was "low" for the two people who drove the diplomat 300 kilometers (185 miles) from Sydney to Canberra.

Australia's Health Department said in a statement on Friday "all relevant international state parties have been notified."

The Vatican did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The video featured above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvatican citypope franciscoronaviruspopeu.s. & worldcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body of fallen HPD sergeant escorted to funeral home
Cold front pushing thunderstorms through Southeast Texas
1 shot in face, 2 in custody in road rage incident on Hwy 59
Alarming failure rates fuel calls for in-person learning
49-year-old woman reported missing from Spring
Wife of man accused of killing officer wants to thank HPD
Children's Museum maintenance manager finds body in garage
Show More
3 Houston brothers lost 100 lbs. each to honor mother's memory
Tropical depression may form over Caribbean Sea soon
Tired of political texts? 13 Investigates ways to stop them
Trump and Biden sparred over Texas' energy industry
Can Americans prepay their taxes?
More TOP STORIES News