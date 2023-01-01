Houstonians and religious leaders mourn the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

Houston residents outside Sacred Heart Catholic Church told ABC13 that Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI would be remembered for his bravery.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died at 95-years-old on Saturday after reports of being ill surfaced.

In 2013, he was the first Pope in nearly 600 years to resign from the position rather than hold the office for life.

Houstonians outside Sacred Heart Catholic Church in the Heart of Houston tell ABC13 he'll be remembered for many things, including his bravery after deciding to retire and step down from his role nearly a decade ago.

Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI left a lasting legacy in the minds of many worldwide, including the Bishop of the local archdiocese.

"Such a humble man. He was a petite man-such humbleness, a great mind and heart. I mean, he wrote about the faith of the church and love and hope," Bishop for the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston, Bishop Italo Dell'Oro, C.R.S. , said.

It's the same sentiment parishioners shared on Saturday night as they entered mass in downtown Houston.

The Vatican says the former Pope's funeral is scheduled for Thursday.

Here in Houston, the Bishop wore a cross on Saturday evening to mass that he says holds a special memory.

"This was given to me by a fellow Bishop in Italy, where I'm from, who received it from Pope Benedict. I wear it when I come and celebrate mercy in the Cathedral. It's a very precious momentum for me. It comes from Pope Benedict," said Bishop Dell'Oro.

He says Benedict will be remembered for many things, including how great of a theologian he was during his dedicated life serving God through the Catholic Church.

