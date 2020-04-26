Deadly tornado in Polk County leaves a man without his best friend

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The deadly storm that wreaked havoc in Polk County left one survivor without his best friend.Dana Holbrook told ABC13 his dog, Rebel, died in the tornado that hit his area last Wednesday.Holbrook said the storm lifted his RV up in the air with he, his wife and their dogs inside.An 80 ft pole crashed on his home and held it down for the remainder of the storm.The 3.5-year-old dog was found nine hours later, pinned under debris. Rebel's son, Camouflage, survived.Holbrook said he'll name one of the other puppies he has, Rebel Jr.With his current home destroyed, he'll be residing in Riverside for the time being.