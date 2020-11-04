'Your Voice, Your Vote: Your Texas' town hall

That is just one of the questions we explored as ABC13, Houston's news leader, hosted a one-hour town hall highlighting the impact of the vote on our region in the months and years ahead.
Eyewitness News reporter Miya Shay and anchor Tom Abrahams gathered a panel of experts who took a deeper dive on the election results, including:
- Christian Menefee, Democrat elected as Harris County Attorney
- Court Koenning, Republican strategist and activist
- Jessica Colon, Republican political consultant
- Mustafa Tameez, Democratic strategist and public affairs advisor
- Teneshia Hudspeth, Democrat elected as Harris County Clerk
The panel analyzed the results of both statewide and county races, and answered your questions about Tuesday's election.
