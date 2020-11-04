'Your Voice, Your Vote: Your Texas' town hall

Christian Menefee, Democrat elected as Harris County Attorney

Court Koenning, Republican strategist and activist

Jessica Colon, Republican political consultant

Mustafa Tameez, Democratic strategist and public affairs advisor

Teneshia Hudspeth, Democrat elected as Harris County Clerk

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- What do Tuesday's election results mean for Texans in 2021?That is just one of the questions we explored as ABC13, Houston's news leader, hosted a one-hour town hall highlighting the impact of the vote on our region in the months and years ahead.Eyewitness News reporter Miya Shay and anchor Tom Abrahams gathered a panel of experts who took a deeper dive on the election results, including:The panel analyzed the results of both statewide and county races, and answered your questions about Tuesday's election.