'Your Voice, Your Vote: Your Texas' town hall

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- What do Tuesday's election results mean for Texans in 2021?

That is just one of the questions we explored as ABC13, Houston's news leader, hosted a one-hour town hall highlighting the impact of the vote on our region in the months and years ahead.

Eyewitness News reporter Miya Shay and anchor Tom Abrahams gathered a panel of experts who took a deeper dive on the election results, including:

  • Christian Menefee, Democrat elected as Harris County Attorney
  • Court Koenning, Republican strategist and activist
  • Jessica Colon, Republican political consultant
  • Mustafa Tameez, Democratic strategist and public affairs advisor
  • Teneshia Hudspeth, Democrat elected as Harris County Clerk


The panel analyzed the results of both statewide and county races, and answered your questions about Tuesday's election.

