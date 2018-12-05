<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4821751" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

George HW Bush videos: Former president lies in state, to be laid to rest this week (1 of 10)

Family of Pres. George HW Bush greet mourners in Capitol Rotunda

George W. Bush and family visited with visitors wishing to pay their respects to his father, former Pres. George H.W. Bush, on Tuesday.