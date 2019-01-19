U.S. & WORLD

Women's March signs and calls to action around the country: PHOTOS

EMBED </>More Videos

See signs and calls to action from Women's March demonstrators in cities around the country. (Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

"It's time to ovary-act!" "I'm a girl, what's your superpower?" "I do care and you should, too!"

In the nation's capital and other cities around the country, demonstrators are grabbing their signs and hitting the streets to participate in the third annual Women's March. Their protest signs riff on current events, demand action on social issues like immigration reform and racial inequality and denounce political figures and others.


The original march in 2017, the day after President Donald Trump's inauguration, drew hundreds of thousands of people. The exact size of the turnout remains subject to a politically charged debate, but it's generally regarded as the largest Washington protest since the Vietnam era.

Organizers this year submitted a permit application estimating that up to 500,000 people would participate, but the actual turnout was expected to be far lower. Parallel marches were planned in dozens of U.S. cities.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicspeace marchu.s. & worldwomenprotestwashington d.c.
Related
Women's March demonstrations around the country: PHOTOS
U.S. & WORLD
Could Trump's announcement signal possible end of shutdown?
11-year-old starts classes this week at Southern University
Boys in 'MAGA' hats mock indigenous elder in DC: VIDEO
Johnsonville sausage patties recalled in contamination concern
More u.s. & world
POLITICS
Could Trump's announcement signal possible end of shutdown?
Boys in 'MAGA' hats mock indigenous elder in DC: VIDEO
PayPal offers advances for government workers during shutdown
Mueller disputes BuzzFeed report that Trump directed lawyer to lie
More Politics
Top Stories
5 shot and 3 dead after home invasion in east Houston
Photo released of suspect in deadly shooting
Johnsonville sausage patties recalled in contamination concern
Could Trump's announcement signal possible end of shutdown?
11-year-old starts classes this week at Southern University
Damage reported as strong gusty winds enter Houston area
Diet Coke announces two new flavors for the new year
Boys in 'MAGA' hats mock indigenous elder in DC: VIDEO
Show More
Women's March demonstrations around the country: PHOTOS
Cold and windy
PayPal offers advances for government workers during shutdown
Disney cruises will sail from Galveston for another decade
66 killed after massive oil pipeline explosion in Mexico
More News