POLITICS

Actor Wilmer Valderrama hosts polling party at Montrose restaurant to celebrate Election Day

EMBED </>More Videos

Actor Wilmer Valderrama is spending Election Day in Houston and you're invited to join him.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Voters, you can raise your glass to this.

Actor and activist Wilmer Valderrama will make a stop at Montrose restaurant Goodnight Charlie's tonight for a polling party, and you're invited.


Although the hangout isn't a place where you would cast your ballot, the event is still all about getting voters to make sure their voices are heard.

Valderrama is headlining the party in a joint effort with the #VoteTogether campaign, which hosts non-partisan events across the country, and Johnnie Walker's Keep Walking America campaign.

Even though some fans might be more familiar with Valderrama's TV and film career, he's just as much involved in activism.

Valderrama helped launch Keep Walking America in 2016, which aims to promote inclusion and progress. That initiative also took Valderrama to Brownsville where he met with people there, walked along the Rio Grande and visited places focused on Brownsville's heritage.

The next year, he surprised people becoming American citizens after a naturalization ceremony in Los Angeles.

Now 2018 has brought the actor known for That 70s Show and more to the Bayou City.

After you've hit the polls, swing by Goodnight Charlie's from 5-8 p.m. to chat with Valderrama. You do have to be 21 or older to attend the event.

SEE ALSO: Have you voted? Houston restaurants want to reward you if you did
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicscelebrityvotingvote 2018midterm electionstexas newsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Democrat Todd Litton touts nonprofit work in House race
Election 2018: Texas midterm results and voting coverage
Look back at Ted Cruz's fight to keep U.S. Senate seat
Beto O'Rourke's journey versus Ted Cruz in Texas Senate race
John Culberson hoping to hold U.S. House District 7 seat
More Politics
Top Stories
Texas Election Day 2018: Your guide to voting
Election 2018: Texas midterm results and voting coverage
Poll worker cited after alleged racist altercation with voter
Multiple Harris Co. voting sites to remain open until 8 p.m.
Lance McCullers Jr. to miss 2019 season after surgery
E-voting machine problems blamed on "operator error"
John Culberson hoping to hold U.S. House District 7 seat
Free Frank Ocean merchandise given to voters in Houston
Show More
Travis Scott leaving Astroworld Fest tickets at voting locations
Don't do these 7 things at your polling place Tuesday
Chris Watts pleads guilty to killing wife and 2 daughters
Teen girl shot while praying in SW Harris County
Beto O'Rourke's journey versus Ted Cruz in Texas Senate race
More News