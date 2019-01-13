U.S. & WORLD

Wife of furloughed government worker wins $100,000 and SUV in lottery

Wife of furloughed government worker wins $100,000 and SUV in lottery. Watch this report from Action News Mornings on January 13, 2019.

ASHBURN, Virginia --
A Virginia family affected by the federal government shutdown isn't feeling the pinch like others who aren't getting paychecks.

Carrie Walls of Ashburn won the top prize in the Virginia Lottery's special drawing.

The lottery says she picked up her winnings of a Ford Expedition and a $100,000 check on Friday. There were over 550,000 entries in the drawing.

The drawing happened in December before the government shutdown.

Still, a lottery release has Walls saying the cash prize was particularly timely because her husband is a federal worker currently furloughed in the shutdown.

His name wasn't released. Walls herself spent over a decade in the U.S. Air Force.
