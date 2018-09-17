BRETT KAVANAUGH

Christine Blasey Ford: Everything we know about the woman accusing Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault

President Donald Trump's nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court was thrust into turmoil after the woman accusing him of high school-era sexual misconduct told her story publicly for the first time. Here's what we know about Bay Area professor Christine Blasey Ford.

President Donald Trump's nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court was thrust into turmoil after the woman accusing him of high school-era sexual misconduct told her story publicly for the first time. Here's what we know about Christine Blasey Ford.

WHO IS CHRISTINE BLASEY FORD?
  • 51-year-old clinical psychology professor
  • Teaches at Palo Alto University and Stanford University
  • Her work has been published in academic journals
  • Received her Master's Degree in education from Stanford
  • Has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault

ACCORDING TO THE WASHINGTON POST:
  • Ford attended Holton-Arms School, a private girls school in Bethesda, Maryland
  • Ford says Kavanaugh attacked her in high school in 1982
  • Ford says she was 15 and he was 17
  • Ford says Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed, groped her, tried to prevent her from screaming
  • Ford says Kavanaugh and a friend were "stumbling drunk"
  • According to Ford, "I thought he might inadvertently kill me"

JUDGE BRETT KAVANAUGH:
  • Denies Ford's allegation he sexually assaulted her at a party three decades ago
  • Released a statement via the White House on Monday: "This is a completely false allegation. I have never done anything like what the accuser describes-to her or to anyone. because this never happened, I had no idea who was making this accusation until she identified herself yesterday."
