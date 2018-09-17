<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4268835" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

President Donald Trump's nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court was thrust into turmoil after the woman accusing him of high school-era sexual misconduct told her story publicly for the first time. Here's what we know about Bay Area professor Christine Blasey Ford.