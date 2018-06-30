POLITICS

White House official confirms comedian's prank-call to President Trump

A White House official speaking to ABC News confirmed that the audio of President Donald Trump speaking to comedian John Melendez is indeed authentic.

According to the White House official, the legislative affairs office was notified to have received a call from Senator Bob Menendez's office. In reality, it was Melendez.

It was discovered that Senator Menendez did not call the President after the White House contacted his office.

White House officials say the call was canceled but it still went through to Air Force One anyways.

The comedian, who mentioned in his podcast that he was connected directly to the President's son-in-law Jared Kushner, said he was shocked to have been able to prank-call President Trump.

Melendez also took to Twitter to express he "enjoyed talking with Jared Kushner and President Trump."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicssen. bob menendezPresident Donald Trumpprankbuzzworthy
POLITICS
Michael Cohen reaches plea deal for campaign finance violations
Senate Campaign heating up with less than 90 days to go
Trump cancels military parade over "ridiculously high" price
City of Houston taps CP3 and Harden for DNC pep rally
Pres. Trump revokes ex-CIA director Brennan's clearance
More Politics
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Dynamo and ABC13 to help honor Harvey's 'second responders'
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
3-year-old boy struck by car in north Harris County
More News