Politics

Whistleblower complaint at center of Trump probe released; Acting intel boss testifies

By MARY CLARE JALONICK
WASHINGTON -- White House officials took extraordinary steps to "lock down" information about President Donald Trump's summertime phone call with the president of Ukraine, even moving the transcript to a secret computer system, a whistleblower alleges in a politically explosive complaint that accuses the administration of a wide-ranging cover-up.

The whistleblower, in a 9-page document released Thursday
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsunited nationsnew yorkdonald trumpunited nationsu.s. & worldiranpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Memo shows Trump prodded Ukraine to probe Biden
Pelosi announces formal Trump impeachment inquiry
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman admits to killing beloved coach out of jealousy
Pastor charged with sexually abusing 13-year-old girl
2 students charged in school fight that left 13-year-old dead
Delta employee arrested after $300,000 goes missing
Small Texas studio holds photo possibly worth a million dollars
Labradoodle creator calls the dog breed his 'life's regret'
Facebook post may lead to transgender woman's killer
Show More
Worker rescued after fall at water treatment plant
Man found guilty of killing Stay family in 2014 massacre
TIMELINE: 6 members of family killed in their home in Spring
Experience rich Texas history at the Dewalt Heritage Center
Parents sentenced to 6 years after dumping infant's body
More TOP STORIES News