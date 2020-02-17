voter infomation

Texas Primary Election 2020: Where to vote

On Tuesday, voters will have the opportunity to choose the Republicans and Democrats they want to see on the November ballot.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3.

State law is making it easier to vote in this election. Curbside voting is available for people who are physically unable to enter the polling place without help or there's a likelihood of injury to the voter's health.

If you qualify, a presiding election judge or election clerk will give you the voting device at the curb. Curbside voters must also be given the same privacy as voters in the polling place.

If you live in Brazoria, Fort Bend, Galveston and Harris counties, you can also take advantage of Texas' Countywide Polling Place Program, allowing you to cast your ballot at any polling place on Primary Election Day.

The Houston League of Women Voters provides a guide with non-partisan information on all the candidates you'll see on the 2020 primary election ballot. You can get your guide here: League of Women Voters Guide

WHERE TO VOTE BY COUNTY:
Harris County
Fort Bend County
Montgomery County
Brazoria County
Galveston County

SAMPLE BALLOTS BY COUNTY:
Harris County
Fort Bend County
Montgomery County
Brazoria County
Galveston County

CANDIDATE INFORMATION
U.S. Rep. District 22 Primary
U.S. Rep. District 7 Republican Primary
Texas House District 28 Republican Primary
Texas House District 135 Republican Primary
Texas Senate District 11 Democratic Primary
Fort Bend County Precinct 3 commissioner's seat
Waller County sheriff Republican candidates

Click/tap to launch this content full screen:


All voters must present one of the following forms of photo identification at the polling place in order to verify their identity.
  • Texas driver license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
  • Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
  • Texas personal identification card issued by DPS
  • Texas license to carry a handgun issued by DPS
  • United States military identification card containing the person's photograph
  • United States citizenship certificate containing the person's photograph
  • United States passport

If you don't have any of these forms of identification, you can apply for an Election Identification Certificate to present at your polling place.

If you missed out on how to register to vote before this election, here's how so you'll know for next time.

