Texas Primary Election 2020: Where to vote

Texas driver license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas personal identification card issued by DPS

Texas license to carry a handgun issued by DPS

United States military identification card containing the person's photograph

United States citizenship certificate containing the person's photograph

United States passport

On Tuesday, voters will have the opportunity to choose the Republicans and Democrats they want to see on the November ballot.Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3.State law is making it easier to vote in this election.is available for people who are physically unable to enter the polling place without help or there's a likelihood of injury to the voter's health.If you qualify, a presiding election judge or election clerk will give you the voting device at the curb. Curbside voters must also be given the same privacy as voters in the polling place.If you live in Brazoria, Fort Bend, Galveston and Harris counties, you can also take advantage of Texas' Countywide Polling Place Program, allowing you toon Primary Election Day.The Houston League of Women Voters provides a guide with non-partisan information on all the candidates you'll see on the 2020 primary election ballot. You can get your guide here:All voters must present one of the following forms of photo identification at the polling place in order to verify their identity.If you don't have any of these forms of identification, you can apply for an Election Identification Certificate to present at your polling place.If you missed out on how to register to vote before this election, here's how so you'll know for next time.