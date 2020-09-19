Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg death: What's next for the Supreme Court? McConnell says Senate will vote on replacement

WATCH: Trump, Biden react to news of Justice Ginsburg's passing

The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 18, 2020

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday from complications from pancreatic cancer. With 46 days until the election, what's next for the Supreme Court?When Justice Antonin Scalia died in 2016, also an election year, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to act on Obama's nomination of Judge Merrick Garland to fill the opening. The seat remained vacant until after Trump's surprising presidential victory. McConnell has said he would move to confirm a Trump nominee if there were a vacancy this year.Reached by phone late Friday, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., the chairman of the Judiciary Committee, declined to disclose any plans. He said a statement would be forthcoming.McConnell released a statement shortly after Ginsburg's death was announced, saying in part, "In the last midterm election before Justice Scalia's death in 2016, Americans elected a Republican Senate majority because we pledged to check and balance the last days of a lame-duck president's second term. We kept our promise. Since the 1880s, no Senate has confirmed an opposite-party president's Supreme Court nominee in a presidential election year."By contrast, Americans reelected our majority in 2016 and expanded it in 2018 because we pledged to work with President Trump and support his agenda, particularly his outstanding appointments to the federal judiciary. Once again, we will keep our promise."President Trump's nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate."Democratic nominee Joe Biden vigorously disagreed, declaring that "voters should pick the president and the president should pick the justice to consider."Trump, in brief remarks to reporters after learning of her death, called Ginsburg "an amazing woman," adding that "she led an amazing life." He had continued with a campaign speech for more than an hour after the nation learned of her death, and said later he had been unaware.He had boasted in the speech that the next presidential term could offer him as many as four appointments to the nine-member court, whose members are confirmed for life.Biden, returning to Delaware from his own campaign stop in Minnesota, praised Ginsburg upon his arrival.Ginsburg was "not only a giant of the legal profession but a beloved figure," he said. She "stood for all of us."The process of replacing her should not begin until after the election, he made clear.Ginsburg's death could significantly affect the presidential race, further stirring passions in the deeply divided nation as the campaign pushes into its stretch run.Trump took the stage for a Minnesota rally not long before Ginsburg's death was announced. He spoke for more than 90 minutes, never mentioning it, apparently not alerted to the development. He spoke to reporters about her passing as he boarded Air Force One to return to Washington.But he did say in his speech that whoever is elected in November will have the ability to potentially fill several Supreme vacancies, declaring, "This is going to be the most important election in the history of our country and we have to get it right."A confirmation vote in the Senate is not guaranteed, even with a Republican majorityIt was not immediately clear if Senate Republicans had enough votes to push through a nomination before Election Day, and some senators, like Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, have previously said they would not vote to install a nominee before the 2020 election.Endangered GOP Sen. Martha McSally of Arizona says the Senate should vote on whomever President Donald Trump nominates to replace the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.Some other GOP senators in competitive reelections initially did not address whether the Senate should vote on Trump's pick.But four other Republican senators facing tough reelection fights skirted the question of whether the Senate should vote on a Trump pick.Maine Sen. Susan Collins called Ginsburg a "trailblazer for women's rights, a fierce champion for equality, and an extremely accomplished American who broke countless barriers in the field of law.Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner called Ginsburg "a trailblazing leader."North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis noted the liberal Ginsburg's friendship with the late conservative Justice Antonin Scalia, saying their relationship showed "we can disagree on fundamental issues but remain civil."Iowa GOP Sen. Joni Ernst called Ginsburg "an iconic figure who blazed a trail for working moms."Typically it takes several months to vet and hold hearings on a Supreme Court nominee, and time is short ahead of the election.Key senators may be reluctant to cast votes so close to the election. With a slim GOP majority, 53 seats in the 100-member chamber, Trump's choice could afford to lose only a few.McConnell did not specify the timing, but pushing a confirmation off to the post-election lame-duck session would carry other complications, including the political tangle of trying to push it through in the final weeks of the year after voters have decided control of the White House and control of the Senate.The nomination process for a Supreme Court justice is not typically swift, requiring paperwork, investigation, hearings and other procedural steps before a vote to elect the judge to the court is even held.Senate Democrats are expected to throw up as many delays as they can in the process.Sources tell ABC News that President Trump is expected to put forth a nominee to fill her seat within the next few days. Two sources told ABC News Judge Amy Coney Barrett is seen as a leading contender. Sources also said McConnell has already been in touch with members of the Republican caucus after news of Justice Ginsburg's death was announced.Trump helped insert the Supreme Court squarely into presidential politics in 2016 by taking the unprecedented step of releasing a list of potential nominees before he was elected, a move that helped rally the conservatives who ultimately carried him to victory.Trump has made appointments to the federal judiciary, including two Supreme Court justices, part of his legacy and said last month that he would "absolutely" try to fill a vacancy on the high court if one came up before the end of his first term."Absolutely, I'd do it," Trump said in an August 11 interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt. "I would move quickly. Why not? I mean, they would. The Democrats would if they were in this position."Trump last week added 20 names to his list of candidates he's pledged to choose from if he had future vacancies to fill.Trump tried to cast the list in contrast with judges who could be nominated if Biden wins in November, warning Biden would select "radical justices" who would "fundamentally transform America without a single vote of Congress," even though Biden has never outlined his list of potential picks and the Senate must confirm any nominee.Naming his possible choices, less than two months before the election, is aimed at repeating the strategy that Trump employed during his 2016 campaign, when he released a similar list of could-be judges in a bid to win over conservative and evangelical voters who had doubts about his conservative bonafides.The average number of days to confirm a justice, according to the Congressional Research Service, is 69 days, which would be after the election.Biden has promised to nominate a Black woman to the high court if given the chance. He has said he's also working on a list of potential nominees, but the campaign has given no indication that it will release names before the election.Democrats believe doing so would unnecessarily distract from Biden's focus on Trump's handling of the pandemic and the economy, while also giving the president and his allies fresh targets to attack.Trump, however, insisted that presidential candidates "owe the American people" a list of whom they'd consider because, aside from "matters of war and peace, the nomination of a Supreme Court justice is the most important decision an American president can make."