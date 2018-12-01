Eyewitness News anchors and reporters shared their memories and kind words to former president George H.W. Bush.
For many years, Christmas for George & Barbara Bush meant a meal at a Gigi family restaurant. Sometimes, I ran into him, like this pic from 2013. Here is the #abc13 back story: https://t.co/dD0YQEsjMe pic.twitter.com/YcGTO0mUpQ— Miya Shay (@ABC13Miya) December 1, 2018
#rip @GeorgeHWBush #thankyouforyourservice @abc13houston #ABC13 #PresidentHWBush pic.twitter.com/BJTW5kXxo6— Christine Dobbyn (@ChristineDobbyn) December 1, 2018
I was honored to meet George HW Bush and Barbara twice at @Bush41Library. They were huddled whispering to each other like teens at both events— an inspiring love. He was an adopted Texan whose lifelong service is an example to all https://t.co/01AdNYSzco @abc13houston #bush41 pic.twitter.com/5ZcTfv9wSR— Steven Romo (@StevenABC13) December 1, 2018
Our nation will be inspired by this beautiful love story for generations to come: https://t.co/B7cQ7BMOoY— Ilona Carson (@IlonaABC13) December 1, 2018
Bush is preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Barbara; his second child Pauline Robinson "Robin" Bush; and his brothers Prescott and William "Bucky" Bush.
