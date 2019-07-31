Democratic debate 2019: What time, where to watch Night 2 of 2nd 2020 presidential debates

DETROIT -- Another 10 presidential hopefuls will take the stage in Detroit on Wednesday as part of the second set of the Democratic National Convention's primary debates.
Night Two will feature former Vice President Joe Biden, the frontrunner in the polls, and California Sen. Kamala Harris, who raised questions about Biden's record on race during the first set of debates.
The debate will air at 8 p.m. ET. They will be hosted by CNN. Check out ABC News Live for more coverage.
This second set of debates has higher stakes for a historically large field of more than 20 candidates split between two nights.
CNN said it randomly chose the line-up for each night. The full list of candidates who will appear on the stage tonight are:
Colorado Senator Michael Bennet
New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand
Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro
New Jersey Senator Cory Booker
Former Vice President Joe Biden
California Senator Kamala Harris
Entrepreneur Andrew Yang
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii
Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington
Bill de Blasio, mayor of New York City
The first night of this set of debates saw frontrunners Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren defending "Medicare for All" against attacks from their more moderate rivals. While much of the debate was dominated by attacks on the preferred liberal health care policy, the issue of race emerged in the second hour. The Night One candidates, all of whom are white, were unified in turning their anger toward Trump for using race as a central theme in his reelection campaign.
The first set of debates took place last month in Miami and the next debates will be hosted by ABC News in September. Those debates will have a higher threshold of participation, which has the potential to narrow the amount of candidates who make it to the stage.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
