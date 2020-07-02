Politics

Runoff Voter Guide: How to vote, who is on the ballot and what to know about July 14 primary runoffs in Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas -- Early voting is underway for the primary runoff election in Texas.

Harris County residents can cast ballots at any vote center during early voting June 29-July 10, and election day is July 14.

Election day was previously scheduled for late May but was postponed by Gov. Greg Abbott because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Texas secretary of state issued recommended health care protocols for voters, election officers and poll workers in late May to promote safety during the voting process.

The last day to register to vote for the primary election runoff was June 15. The last day to apply for an absentee ballot is July 2.

Who is on the ballot

A total of 14 runoffs will appear on Harris County ballots for Democratic candidates, including races at the state, local and congressional levels. A total of five races will appear on Republican ballots, including two congressional races and three local races.

Each voter's ballot will vary based on their address to ensure voters are only casting ballots in races for candidates who will represent them. Full sample ballots for Republicans and Democrats can be found on the Harris County clerk's website.

Democratic ballot

U.S. senator

  • Mary "MJ" Hegar


  • Royce West


    • U.S. representative, District 10

  • Mike Siegel


  • Pritesh Gandhi


    • Harris County commissioner, Precinct 3

  • Michael Moore


  • Diana Martinez Alexander


    • Harris County constable, Precinct 5

  • Randy Newman


  • Mark Alan Harrison


    • Texas House of Representatives, District 148

  • Anna Eastman


  • Penny Morales Shaw


    • Republican ballot

    Harris County sheriff

  • Paul Day


  • Joe Danna


    • U.S. House of Representatives, District 18

  • Robert Cadena


  • Wendell Champion


    • Where to vote

    Harris County has increased the total number of polling places throughout the duration of the election.

    Harris County voters can vote at any polling center on election day as opposed to having to vote at a specific precinct. A full list of voting locations can be found here.

    When to vote

    June 29-July 2: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

    July 5: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

    July 6-9: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

    July 10: 7 a.m.-10 p.m.

    July 14: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

    Voter ID: What to bring

  • All Texas voters are required to bring one of the following forms of identification:


  • Texas driver license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety;


  • Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS;


  • Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS;


  • Texas Handgun License issued by DPS;


  • U.S. Military Identification Card containing the person's photograph;


  • U.S. Citizenship Certificate containing the person's photograph; or


  • U.S. passport (book or card).


    • Anyone who does not have an acceptable form of ID can still cast a ballot by presenting a supporting form of ID and filling out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration with the reason for why they could not obtain photo ID.

    Continue reading more from our partners at Community Impact Newspaper
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    politics
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Gov. Greg Abbott issues statewide mask order
    New video studies COVID-19 spread without face coverings
    What face masks work best?
    Mayor Turner asks Houstonians to change their routines for 3 weeks
    Army disputes claims Vanessa Guillen was sexually harassed
    State lawmakers call botched Harding Street raid audit a 'scam'
    Texas reports highest one-day total of new coronavirus cases
    Show More
    Longtime '20/20' anchor Hugh Downs dies
    Gov. Abbott to join ABC13 'Reopening Texas' town hall
    Stay home and celebrate July 4th with these events
    FDA issues warning about hand sanitizers containing methanol
    Man shares regret over attending party, dies next day of COVID
    More TOP STORIES News