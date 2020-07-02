Runoff Voter Guide: How to vote, who is on the ballot and what to know about July 14 primary runoffs in Harris County

Harris County residents can cast ballots at any vote center during early voting June 29-July 10, and election day is July 14.
Election day was previously scheduled for late May but was postponed by Gov. Greg Abbott because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Texas secretary of state issued recommended health care protocols for voters, election officers and poll workers in late May to promote safety during the voting process.
The last day to register to vote for the primary election runoff was June 15. The last day to apply for an absentee ballot is July 2.
Who is on the ballot
A total of 14 runoffs will appear on Harris County ballots for Democratic candidates, including races at the state, local and congressional levels. A total of five races will appear on Republican ballots, including two congressional races and three local races.
Each voter's ballot will vary based on their address to ensure voters are only casting ballots in races for candidates who will represent them. Full sample ballots for Republicans and Democrats can be found on the Harris County clerk's website.
Democratic ballot
U.S. senator
U.S. representative, District 10
Harris County commissioner, Precinct 3
Harris County constable, Precinct 5
Texas House of Representatives, District 148
Republican ballot
Harris County sheriff
U.S. House of Representatives, District 18
Where to vote
Harris County has increased the total number of polling places throughout the duration of the election.
Harris County voters can vote at any polling center on election day as opposed to having to vote at a specific precinct. A full list of voting locations can be found here.
When to vote
June 29-July 2: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
July 5: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
July 6-9: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
July 10: 7 a.m.-10 p.m.
July 14: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Voter ID: What to bring
Anyone who does not have an acceptable form of ID can still cast a ballot by presenting a supporting form of ID and filling out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration with the reason for why they could not obtain photo ID.
