ABC13 to host town hall focused on impact of 2020 election in Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- What do Tuesday's election results mean for Texans in 2021?
That is just one of the questions we'll explore as ABC13, Houston's news leader, hosts a one-hour town hall Thursday at 7 p.m., highlighting the impact of the vote on our region in the months and years ahead.
Eyewitness News reporter Miya Shay and anchor Tom Abrahams are gathering a panel of experts who will take a deeper dive on the election results.
The panel will analyze the results of both statewide and county races, and will be answering your questions about Tuesday's election.
The town hall will stream exclusively on ABC13.com, on our news app and ABC13's connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku.
You can submit your questions for possible inclusion in Thursday's town hall here:
(On mobile? You can open our form by tapping here.)
