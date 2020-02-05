state of the union

State of the Union 2020: Why Democrats chanted 'H.R. 3' at Trump

WASHINGTON -- When President Donald Trump called on Congress during his State of the Union speech to send him legislation to lower prescription drug prices, House Democrats had a ready response.

"H.R. 3! H.R. 3!" chanted Democrats, jumping to their feet Tuesday night, holding up three fingers.

That was a reference to the House-passed bill that requires the federal government's Medicare program to negotiate for lower prices on insulin and other must-have drugs Americans rely on.

The legislation is formally named the Elijah E. Cummings Lower Drug Costs Now Act, after the late House Oversight Committee chairman from Maryland.

Trump derided the ailing Cummings' Baltimore-area district as a "rat and rodent-infested mess" last summer, when the chairman was conducting oversight on the president's immigration policies and child and family detentions at the border.

The drug price reduction bill was passed by the House in December on a largely party-line vote. It is one of many major bills sitting untouched in the Republican-controlled Senate.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdemocratshealth carepresident donald trumpstate of the union
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
STATE OF THE UNION
Trump surprises military family with unexpected reunion during SOTU
State of the Union 2020: Live coverage of Trump's remarks, Dem response
Nancy Pelosi rips up paper copy of State of the Union
State of the Union 2020: Read Pres. Trump's remarks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wild chase ends with HPD pulling suspect out of car
Cold air blowing in, Wednesday turns wet and windy
State of the Union 2020: Live coverage of Trump's remarks, Dem response
VIDEO: Violent purse snatching in Chinatown
SPONSORED: Houston SaberCats will play here in 2020
Democratic women wear white to SOTU in show of solidarity
Rush Limbaugh receives Presidential Medal of Freedom at SOTU
Show More
Designated survivor: What to know about government's contingency plan
ABC13 Evening News for February 4, 2020
Pack of stray dogs caught chewing on woman's cars
Corvette company gets first look at damages after blast
Chance the Rapper, Lizzo and Marshmello are Rodeo-bound
More TOP STORIES News