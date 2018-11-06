Welcome to Houston's most unique polling places

HOUSTON (KTRK) --For most of us, voting is a pretty standard affair: Show up to a neighborhood school, church or municipal building, cast your ballot and be on your way. But some lucky Houstonians get to cast their ballot in a more unique setting.
A neighborhood affair
Here's a real polling location in Texas - someone's garage. Go vote, America. 🇺🇸👍🏻 #ABC13 #hounews pic.twitter.com/T4h2bJAWwD— Steve Campion (@SteveABC13) November 8, 2016
In one Houston neighborhood, voting might as well be a block party. Harris County has designated a private residence on Underwood Street near Braeswood as a polling place. After arriving at the home, voters cast their ballot out of their neighbor's garage.
Don't forget your reusable bags!
Election officials have designated two Houston-area grocery stores as polling locations: Fiesta Mart near Braeswood Bayou and a Randalls in midtown.
The coldest polling place in Houston
Grab your jackets -- some voters in northwest Houston get to cast their ballot at the Aerodrome, a public ice rink that offers skating and hockey.