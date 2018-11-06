Welcome to Houston's most unique polling places

Voters are directed to cast their ballots at a polling place located in a Houston grocery store.

For most of us, voting is a pretty standard affair: Show up to a neighborhood school, church or municipal building, cast your ballot and be on your way. But some lucky Houstonians get to cast their ballot in a more unique setting.In one Houston neighborhood, voting might as well be a block party. Harris County has designated a private residence on Underwood Street near Braeswood as a polling place. After arriving at the home, voters cast their ballot out of their neighbor's garage.Election officials have designated two Houston-area grocery stores as polling locations: Fiesta Mart near Braeswood Bayou and a Randalls in midtown.Grab your jackets -- some voters in northwest Houston get to cast their ballot at the Aerodrome, a public ice rink that offers skating and hockey.