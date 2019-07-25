Politics

Water bills may rise to fix Houston's leaky sewers

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The city of Houston is set to make major fixes to its leaky sewer system after a deal with the EPA.

The city admits the system can overflow wastewater in several areas of the city and has for years.

At one point, the feds wanted the city to spend $7 billion to fix it.

Mayor Sylvester Turner says he and his team negotiated it down to a little more than $2 billion.

That money will come from people who pay Houston water bills.

"Yes, there's a cost associated with it, but we now have the responsibility of making sure that as people pay more over the next 15 years, that we are solving the problem," Turner said.

If the $2 billion cost is spread among all Houston water bills, it would mean a $23 a month increase added to every bill, every month for 15 years.

That is just an average. The city hasn't decided how to spread the cost.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshoustontexas newssylvester turnerwatersewerepacontaminated waterhouston politics
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Show More
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
Splash around this weekend in Galveston's clear blue water
Security guard shoots 15-year-old robbery suspect in SW Houston
More TOP STORIES News