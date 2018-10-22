POLITICS

Hundreds wait in cold for hours for President Trump's MAGA rally in Houston

President Trump supporters line up in cold to see rally.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Hundreds of President Trump supporters are waiting outside the Toyota Center to see the president at his "Make America Great Again" rally later today.

Doors won't open until 3:30 p.m., but some people have been lined up since Sunday. Even though the supporters have tickets, they tell ABC13 they don't want to take any chances.

Hundreds are lined up for the President Trump rally.


The Trump re-election team that's organizing the events reports they've had 100,000 requests for tickets as of Sunday afternoon. The Toyota Center holds about 18,000 people.



Overnight, temperatures dropped, but that hasn't deterred the line from growing.

"We want to see Trump. We want to make sure we get in," said Trump supporter Maudie Borel.

"I just have a couple of jackets, blankets, chairs, umbrella, good friends, my wife. I'm ready for anything. I'll be here until I get in," added Trump supporter Frank Cannon.


The rally will kick off at 6:30 p.m. with a tailgate featuring live music, food trucks and appearances by campaign spokespeople.

Attendees will also be able to watch the president's speech on a big screen outside.

You may want to avoid going downtown today if you don't have to be in the area.

Several closures and detours are in effect.
You can see the full street closures and the detour routes here.

Here is what you need to know if you're voting.

