HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Hundreds of President Trump supporters are waiting outside the Toyota Center to see the president at his "Make America Great Again" rally later today.
Doors won't open until 3:30 p.m., but some people have been lined up since Sunday. Even though the supporters have tickets, they tell ABC13 they don't want to take any chances.
The Trump re-election team that's organizing the events reports they've had 100,000 requests for tickets as of Sunday afternoon. The Toyota Center holds about 18,000 people.
People are BUNDLED up in line, sleeping in front of Toyota Center overnight. Some, holding spots for friends warming up in their cars. These are diehard Trump supporters. #abc13 https://t.co/GE0l5DzLgA pic.twitter.com/AM5dURJlA8— Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) October 22, 2018
Overnight, temperatures dropped, but that hasn't deterred the line from growing.
"We want to see Trump. We want to make sure we get in," said Trump supporter Maudie Borel.
"I just have a couple of jackets, blankets, chairs, umbrella, good friends, my wife. I'm ready for anything. I'll be here until I get in," added Trump supporter Frank Cannon.
I’ve met people from Arkansas, Michigan, Kansas already. “I wouldn’t miss this for the world,” one woman told me. #abc13 #TrumpInHouston pic.twitter.com/wWZNoNRiKL— Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) October 22, 2018
The rally will kick off at 6:30 p.m. with a tailgate featuring live music, food trucks and appearances by campaign spokespeople.
Attendees will also be able to watch the president's speech on a big screen outside.
RELATED: President Trump's Houston speech to be offered outside at 'Big Texas' tailgate
People at the front of this #MAGA rally line have been here since NOON on Sunday! Hundreds already here. Doors open at 3:30. #abc13 https://t.co/GE0l5DzLgA pic.twitter.com/RtfyTXFlUo— Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) October 22, 2018
You may want to avoid going downtown today if you don't have to be in the area.
Several closures and detours are in effect.
You can see the full street closures and the detour routes here.
SEE MORE: Voter's Guide for 2018 elections
Follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook and Twitter.