Candidates for U.S. House Districts 2 and 29 went head-to-head Wednesday night at the University of Houston-Downtown.ABC13 anchor Mayra Moreno served as one of the moderators, asking questions of the candidates hoping to succeed outgoing U.S. Reps. Ted Poe and Gene Green.In the District 2 race, Republican candidate and former Navy SEAL Daniel Crenshaw faced off with Democratic activist and lawyer Todd Litton.In District 29, Democratic State Sen. Sylvia Garcia is hoping to head off a challenge by Republican Phillip Aronoff for Rep. Green's seat.Don't forget, you can also watch theon ABC13 and online at ABC13.com.The Texas Senate debate will be held on Sunday, Sept. 30 from the University of Houston. ABC13 anchor Tom Abrahams will be moderating that debate.