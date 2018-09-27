POLITICS

WATCH LIVE SUNDAY: ABC13 to televise and stream Ted Cruz and Beto O'Rourke debate

Sen. Ted Cruz and Congressman Beto O'Rourke are coming together for a debate at UH. (AP Images)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Texas Senator Ted Cruz and Congressman Beto O'Rourke are coming to Houston to talk about the issues.

The Republican and Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate have agreed to three debates, the second of which will be hosted by the University of Houston.

The town hall-style debate set for Sunday, Sept. 30 from 6-7 p.m. will focus on domestic policy. ABC13 and Univision will be televising the debate, and it will be streamed live on abc13.com.

The candidates will also participate in two other debates across the Lone Star State.

Dallas' Southern Methodist University hosted the first debate on Friday, Sept. 21.
The third debate will be held on Oct. 16 in San Antonio.

According to an announcement by both campaigns, the debates will be 60 minutes in length.

