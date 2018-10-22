WATCH LIVE: Pres. Trump speaking at Houston MAGA rally

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --President Donald Trump is rallying supporters to re-elect Sen. Ted Cruz and other Texas Republicans in a Monday night rally at the Toyota Center.
The president began speaking with supporters just hours after landing at Ellington Field.
Before the rally, Trump met with Republican leaders from the Houston area, including Cruz and Congressman Kevin Brady.
Trump said both are helping him to push through his agenda, leading the way on tax cuts for Texas families.
"Ted is leading the charge in Congress for more tax cuts," Trump said. "In fact, I just left (Congressman) Kevin Brady, we're going to be putting in a 10 percent tax cut for middle income families. It's going to be put in next year."
The hour-long rally is sponsored by the president's 2020 campaign, in support of Sen. Ted Cruz's re-election bid.
