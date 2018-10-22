POLITICS

WATCH LIVE: Pres. Trump speaking at Houston MAGA rally

President Donald J. Trump is speaking at his 'Make America Great Again' rally at the Toyota Center in downtown Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
President Donald Trump is rallying supporters to re-elect Sen. Ted Cruz and other Texas Republicans in a Monday night rally at the Toyota Center.

The president began speaking with supporters just hours after landing at Ellington Field.

Before the rally, Trump met with Republican leaders from the Houston area, including Cruz and Congressman Kevin Brady.

Trump said both are helping him to push through his agenda, leading the way on tax cuts for Texas families.

"Ted is leading the charge in Congress for more tax cuts," Trump said. "In fact, I just left (Congressman) Kevin Brady, we're going to be putting in a 10 percent tax cut for middle income families. It's going to be put in next year."

WATCH: Pres. Trump arrives at Ellington Field in Houston
EMBED More News Videos

Air Force One lands ahead of Pres. Trump's Houston MAGA rally



The hour-long rally is sponsored by the president's 2020 campaign, in support of Sen. Ted Cruz's re-election bid.

WATCH: What's on President Trump's Houston agenda tonight
EMBED More News Videos

ABC13 anchor Tom Abrahams has what's next for the president after landing at Ellington Field.

WATCH: Texas Republicans line up to greet Pres. Trump at Ellington Field
EMBED More News Videos

Sen. Ted Cruz and members of the Republican congressional delegation arriving to meet President Trump at Ellington Field.


Follow Tom Abrahams on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsdonald trumpted cruzelection 2018vote 2018rallytexas newsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Thousands of Trump supporters wait in line for MAGA rally
Trump team: 100,000 requested tickets for Houston rally
Sen. Cruz meets with oil and gas leaders ahead of rally
Migrant caravan swells to 5,000 while advancing toward US
More Politics
Top Stories
Thousands of Trump supporters wait in line for MAGA rally
Trump team: 100,000 requested tickets for Houston rally
Road closures in downtown Houston for MAGA rally
Former Humble coach charged in sexual assault of child
Suspect arrested for hit-and-run that killed Dickinson coach
HURRICANE WILLA TRACK: Storm strengthens to Category 5
Flying trailer hitch blasts windshield but misses driver
Gas leak remains unfixed due to neighbor's junk vehicles
Show More
More rain expected after floods sweep dock away in Central Texas
Unprecedented rain prompts boil-water notice for Austin
6 shot while leaving Chicago rapper's funeral
Beto O'Rourke campaigns at multiple Houston area locations
Sen. Cruz meets with oil and gas leaders ahead of rally
More News