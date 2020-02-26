2020 presidential election

Elizabeth Warren presses Bloomberg over NDAs, reports of comments to female employees

Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks during the Democratic presidential primary debate at the Charleston Gaillard Center on February 25, 2020, in Charleston, South Carolina. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, S.C. -- Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren is slamming rival Mike Bloomberg over a news report that he told a female employee to "kill it" when she became pregnant. The former New York City mayor denies it.

Invoking her own personal story of discrimination on the job after she became pregnant, Warren escalated her push to get Bloomberg to release all former employees from nondisclosure agreements they signed while working at his media company. The two Democratic presidential hopefuls are tangling on Tuesday night at a pivotal debate in South Carolina, which holds its primary on Saturday.

Bloomberg is denying that he made the incendiary remark to a former female employee: "Never said it, period."

He is also apologizing for off-color remarks he is reported to have made to female employees, but he has declined to address Warren's call that he issue a more blanket release from nondisclosure agreements than the three women he has recently released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsmichael bloombergdebateelizabeth warrendemocrats2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Sanders to Putin: You're not going to interfere in any more elections
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Sanders faces attacks in Democrats' debate-stage clash
Sanders to Putin: You're not going to interfere in any more elections
What to know ahead of Super Tuesday
Texas draws Democratic candidates leading up to primary election
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
10-year-old shot near Greenspoint area, sheriff says
Crash that killed woman on bike blocks commute on 610
Disney names new CEO; Bob Iger to stay on as executive chairman
2 children save baby sister from being strangled by mother
ABC13's Evening News
Realtor chases intruder who was living in vacant home for days
Texas draws Democratic candidates leading up to primary election
Show More
Anonymous buyers purchase Bayou Wildlife Zoo for $3.6 million
Hold on to your hats: Wind advisory issued for Wednesday
Texans coach/GM Bill O'Brien gives up play-calling duties
Rice University warns students of coyote sightings on campus
6-year-old arrested at Orlando elementary school
More TOP STORIES News