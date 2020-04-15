2020 presidential election

Sen. Elizabeth Warren endorses Joe Biden's 2020 presidential campaign

Elizabeth Warren endorsed Joe Biden on Wednesday, becoming the last of the former vice president's major Democratic presidential rivals to formally back him.

"In this moment of crisis, it's more important than ever that the next president restores Americans' faith in good, effective government-and I've seen Joe Biden help our nation rebuild," the senator from Massachusetts tweeted.



This comes one day after former President Barack Obama endorsed Biden, a close friend from their two terms in the White House, when Biden served as vice president. Bernie Sanders, who suspended his campaign last week, endorsed Biden on Monday

Before Wednesday, Warren was the only former Democratic presidential candidate who hadn't yet backed Biden.

Warren dropped out of the race last month, shortly after a disappointing third-place finish in her home state. She refused to immediately endorse Biden or her fellow progressive Sanders.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicselizabeth warrenjoe biden2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Obama endorses Biden's presidential campaign
Sanders endorses former rival Biden for president
Bernie Sanders suspends presidential campaign
Wisconsin voters forced to choose between health, democracy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Company plans to ship 4M COVID-19 antibody tests by end of April
Water rescue underway for kayaker in Dickinson Bay
A couple more sunny days before storms return this weekend
IRS launches stimulus check tracker
Drive-by shooting leaves man injured, wife in critical condition
Texas offers driver license extension during COVID-19 crisis
What the end of League City's disaster declaration means
Show More
16 percent of Texas nursing homes have coronavirus cases
Coronavirus relief checks won't have to be repaid, feds say
Petition to open small businesses by May 1 gaining traction
ABC13's Morning News for April 15, 2020
54 cars involved in Chicago crash; 14 injured
More TOP STORIES News