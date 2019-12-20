2020 presidential election

Elizabeth Warren dings Pete Buttigieg over pricey fundraiser in wine cave

LOS ANGELES -- Two leading Democratic presidential contenders, Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg, clashed over campaign fundraising as a shrinking group of candidates met on the debate stage Thursday for the sixth and final time in 2019.

The face-off among the seven Democratic candidates was substantive and civil early on, but sharpened in the second hour of the prime-time debate.

"Most of the people on this stage run a traditional campaign, and that means going back-and-forth, coast-to-coast to rich people," Warren said in a jab at Buttigieg, noting that he recently met privately with donors inside a California "wine cave," as noted in a recent Associated Press story.

"Billionaires in wine caves should not pick the next president of the United States," she charged.

Buttigieg, who has surged into the top tier of the Democratic Party's 2020 primary in part because of his fundraising success, did not back down.

"We need to defeat Donald Trump," he responded. "We shouldn't try to do it with one hand tied behind our back.
