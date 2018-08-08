HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --If you would like to make an impact in your area, early voting for the Harris County $2.5 billion flood bond begins today.
The bond is aimed to make the county more resilient from flooding after Harvey.
There are about 237 different projects included in the bond, with more than 35 projects added due to those who attended public meetings through the summer.
Some of those projects include $1.2 billion for channel improvements, $401 million for detention basis, $12.5 million for new floodplain mapping, and $1.25 million to improve the early flood warning system.
County officials estimate the bond will increase property taxes by two to three cents per $100 of assessed home value.
Early voting begins at 8 a.m.
