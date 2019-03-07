Voters can now cast ballots anywhere in Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you've ever struggled to find your polling place on Election Day, this is some good news. Harris County residents can now vote anywhere in the county.The Texas Secretary of State's Office announced Thursday that Harris County will join the state's Countywide Polling Place Program, along with five other counties.The program allows counties with more than 100,000 voters to create Election Day Voting Centers without regard to precinct.Beginning with the May 4, 2019 Joint Election, voters can cast their ballot at any polling place as long as it's within Harris County.Harris County Clerk Dr. Diane Trautman said the program will help people in the Houston area exercise their right to vote."The voters of Harris County have made it clear that a Countywide Polling Place Program would have a positive impact on elections and I am confident that the transition to a Countywide Polling Place Program will be successful," Trautman said.Harris County, which has 2 million registered voters, is the largest county implementing the program.