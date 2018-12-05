POLITICS

Bob Dole lifted to his feet to salute President George HW Bush's casket

EMBED </>More Videos

Former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole was helped from his wheelchair to salute at the casket of the late president.

WASHINGTON --
When the public had a chance to pay their final respects to George H.W. Bush, one former senator took a solemn moment to give the 41st president one last salute.

Bob Dole was among those who came to view the casket in the Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday. Dole wanted to salute his fellow veteran and was helped to his feet for the powerful moment.

The state funeral for former President George H.W. Bush is Wednesday, and he will have another funeral in Houston on Thursday before being laid to rest.

Dole, 95, served as a U.S. senator from Kansas for nearly three decades, including time as the majority leader. In 1996, he became Bush's successor as the Republican presidential nominee.

RELATED: Full coverage of George H.W. Bush's funeral, legacy
Related Topics:
politicsgeorge h.w. bushfuneralus capitolgovernmentu.s. & worldwashington d.c.
POLITICS
LIVE: World bids farewell to President George HW Bush today
A LIFETIME OF SERVICE: Legacy of President George H.W. Bush
Who are George HW Bush's children, grandchildren?
How to pay respects to Pres. George H.W. Bush in Houston
Public pays final respects to Pres. George HW Bush
More Politics
Top Stories
LIVE: World bids farewell to President George HW Bush today
George W Bush to give eulogy at father's funeral
World leaders to attend national funeral for George HW Bush
National Day of Mourning: What you need to know
UH to close for National Day of Mourning for George HW Bush
Road closures planned near St. Martin's Episcopal Church
The 60: Paying respects to Pres. George H.W. Bush in Houston
Cool sunshine today, stormy Friday and Saturday
Show More
Teacher says Catholic school fired her over her pregnancy
PETA says people should stop using 'anti-animal language'
Get Whopper for penny as Burger King trolls McDonald's
Soon-to-be Mrs. Correa picks two Astros' wives as bridesmaids
Cheesecake Factory giving away 40,000 slices of cheesecake
More News