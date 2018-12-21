POLITICS

Veteran's GoFundMe raises $11 million to pay for Trump wall

Companies created potential designs for the border wall (KTRK)

MIRAMAR, Florida (KTRK) --
A GoFundMe campaign attributed to a Florida veteran is seeking donations to help fund a wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

The campaign entitled "We The People Will Fund The Wall" launched Sunday, and has raised more than $11 million in small donations as of Friday morning.

A fundraising team led by Purple Heart recipient and triple amputee veteran Brian Kolfage says if the 63 million people who supported President Trump's election pledge $80 a piece, the wall will become a reality.

SEE ALSO: Chuck Schumer calls Pres. Trump's wall threat 'temper tantrum'

"As a veteran who has given so much, 3 limbs, I feel deeply invested to this nation to ensure future generations have everything we have today," Kolfage writes. "Too many Americans have been murdered by illegal aliens and too many illegals are taking advantage of the United States taxpayers with no means of ever contributing to our society."

Kolfage also writes that he is a supporter of legal immigration.

"I have grandparents who immigrated to America legally, they did it the correct way and it's time we uphold our laws," Kolfage wrote.

