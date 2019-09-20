Politics

US to deploy additional troops, military equipment to Saudi Arabia, UAE after attack on oil facilities

The Pentagon says the U.S. will deploy additional troops and military equipment to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to beef up security, as President Donald Trump has at least for now decided against any immediate military strike on Iran in response to the attack on the Saudi oil industry.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper says this is a first step, and he is not ruling out additional moves down the road. He says it's a response to requests from the Saudis and the UAE to help improve their air and missile defenses.

Esper and Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, say details of the deployments will be determined over the coming days.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdonald trumppentagonsaudi arabiagas pricesu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Why weren't schools closed during Imelda flooding?
Food truck driver makes meal on I-10 for stranded drivers
Families wrestle with leaving Kingwood after Imelda's flood
Man found in ditch believed to have drowned in floodwaters
I-10 closed after barges hit bridge over San Jacinto River
Barge crash at I-10 bridge leaves residents stuck at home
Traffic nightmare headed to Houston's west side
Show More
Dozens rescued from flooded homes in Huffman
2-alarm fire destroys Heights church building
Parts of Houston could still see more rain today
Manvel and Fort Bend Marshall face off in Game of the Week
Drone tour over swamped Allen Parkway during Imelda
More TOP STORIES News