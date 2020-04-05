Coronavirus

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson hospitalized 10 days after testing positive for coronavirus

(AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

LONDON -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to a hospital with the coronavirus.

Johnson's office says he is being admitted for tests because he still has symptoms 10 days after testing positive for the virus.

Downing St. said Sunday the hospitalization is a "precautionary step" and he remains in charge of the government.

Johnson, 55, has been quarantined in his Downing St. residence since being diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 26.

Johnson has continued to chair daily meetings on Britain's response to the outbreak, and has released several video messages during his 10 days in isolation.

In a message on Friday he said he was feeling better but still had a fever.

The virus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most people, but for some, especially older adults and the infirm, it can cause pneumonia and lead to death.

-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshealthcoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Houston-area COVID-19 crisis: 2,406 cases, 40 deaths
2 Sheriff's Office employees, 19 HPD officers COVID-19 positive
Houston area couple stuck on ship with COVID-19 patients
Tiger at NYC zoo tests positive for COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
DPS troopers screen travelers at Louisiana state line
2 Sheriff's Office employees, 19 HPD officers COVID-19 positive
Federal health teams leaving soon, Mayor Turner says
Tiger at NYC zoo tests positive for COVID-19
HISD to resume free meals for students on Monday
Queen Elizabeth addresses UK as nation sees spike in virus deaths
Former Oilers Coach Ed Biles dies at age 88
Show More
Fauci: Coronavirus could become seasonal
Temperatures continue to climb through mid-week
Church hands out palms for Palm Sunday in north Houston
UH professor hopes to make face masks more COVID-19 efficient
Conroe woodcarver creating free custom canes for veterans
More TOP STORIES News