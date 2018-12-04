GEORGE H.W. BUSH

University of Houston to close for National Day of Mourning for George HW Bush

Dec.5 declared National Day of Mourning for George H.W. Bush

President Donald J. Trump issued a proclamation that Wednesday, Dec. 5 would be a National Day of Mourning to remember former President George H.W. Bush.

University of Houston president Renu Khator announced on Twitter that the campus will be closed in memory of Bush. All scheduled exams will be held, but the campus will be closed for all other activities.


The Clear Creek Independent School District (CCISD) will hold a moment of silence in remembrance of Bush's life. CCISD campuses will also celebrate his sense of style and humor by encouraging students and staff to wear crazy socks to school.

A National Day of Mourning is an official day recognized by the government for the country to come together and participate in memorial activities. The designation is usually only given in the U.S. after the death of a president.

Federal offices are closed on Wednesday, as are the major U.S. stock markets, The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq. Most government employees will have the day off, some banks may close, and the U.S. Postal Service will not make regular deliveries on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Twitter that flags at federal buildings in Canada and at Canadian offices in the United States will be flown at half-mast.

Click here for full coverage of the death of former President George H.W. Bush
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
GEORGE H.W. BUSH
