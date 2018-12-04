University of Houston president Renu Khator announced on Twitter that the campus will be closed in memory of Bush. All scheduled exams will be held, but the campus will be closed for all other activities.
Students—ALL SCHEDULED EXAMS WILL BE HELD TOMORROW. UH will observe a day of mourning tomorrow (Wednesday) in memory of President H.W. Bush and will be closed for all other activities. Contact your professor/advisor is you have any question.— Renu Khator (@UHpres) December 4, 2018
The Clear Creek Independent School District (CCISD) will hold a moment of silence in remembrance of Bush's life. CCISD campuses will also celebrate his sense of style and humor by encouraging students and staff to wear crazy socks to school.
A National Day of Mourning is an official day recognized by the government for the country to come together and participate in memorial activities. The designation is usually only given in the U.S. after the death of a president.
Federal offices are closed on Wednesday, as are the major U.S. stock markets, The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq. Most government employees will have the day off, some banks may close, and the U.S. Postal Service will not make regular deliveries on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Twitter that flags at federal buildings in Canada and at Canadian offices in the United States will be flown at half-mast.
President George H.W. Bush was a statesman, patriot and true friend to Canada. On Wednesday, as Americans mourn his passing, flags on federal buildings in Canada and at Canadian offices in the United States will be flown at half-mast. May he rest in peace.— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) December 4, 2018
